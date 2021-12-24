Kris Jenner’s ‘Jingle Bells’ Cover Featuring Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Has Been Released

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian star on Kris Jenner’s ‘Jingle Bells’ cover.

Mariah Carey, beware: Kris Jenner has chimed in.

On Friday, December 24, the 66-year-old momager dropped a surprise holiday track.

On Christmas Eve, Jenner and two family members released a cover of James Lord Pierpont’s classic “Jingle Bells.”

Travis Barker, the Poosh founder’s fiancé, joins the mother-daughter duo on the drums while Kourtney Kardashian plays the jingle bells on the track.

Kardashian, 42, wrote on her Instagram Stories, “A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner.”

“Of course, @TravisBarker on the drums, and me on the jingle bells.”

Khloé Kardashian also showed her support for the song by posting a photo of the cover — a throwback photo of Jenner — on Instagram.

Khloé, 37, captioned the photo: “Here’s a new Christmas legend in town.”

“Oh yes there is! (Me on the jingle bells) but don’t forget the iconic queen @krisjenner,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram.

@KourtneyKardash and @TravisBarker, thank you for making this happen.”

Kourtney and the Blink-182 member, 46, are celebrating their first Christmas together.

He proposed in October, and the couple’s family couldn’t be happier for them.

Following the romantic proposal, which was filmed for the family’s upcoming Hulu series, Kris said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, “They are really made for each other, they are really made for each other.”

“They’re the cutest couple I’ve ever seen.”

They’re so in love, and they let us know it all the time.”

Barker also asked for her permission before proposing to the reality star, according to the businesswoman.

Jenner recalled, “I’m so excited; he was really cute, he did that [proposal]all by himself.”

“He’s a sweetheart, and they’re in such good spirits.”

“They can’t wait!” says the narrator.

For years, the founder of Famous Stars and Straps and the reality star have been friends, and their friendship has grown stronger as their children have spent time together.

Kardashian has three children with ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, while the drummer has a son Landon, 18, and a daughter Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The couple started dating in January, according to Us Weekly, and went Instagram official the following month.

In March, a source exclusively told Us, “Kourtney is so smitten with Travis, and everyone around them loves them as a couple.”

