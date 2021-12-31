Kris Jenner’s New Year’s Eve Message Is Inspired By Her Family’s “Challenges”

Kris Jenner is looking forward to 2022, when the Kardashian-Jenner family will have overcome “challenges.”

Here is where you can read her message.

Kris Jenner is bidding farewell to the year 2021.

In a thoughtful Instagram message on New Year’s Eve, the Kardashain-Jenner matriarch reflected on 2021 while also sharing a look at her top nine photos of the year, which includes a glimpse of Travis Barker’s proposal to Kourtney Kardashian.

“As we enter a new year, I reflect on everything we’ve accomplished as a family this year, as well as the challenges we’ve faced,” she said.

“It’s no coincidence that my most popular Instagram posts in 2021 are about celebrations… birthdays for my kids, grandkids, Mother’s Day, and, of course, an engagement!”

“I am reminded that the most important moments in life are the special times we share with one another in celebration of love, life, health, and happiness… the things we can often take for granted as we go about our daily lives,” Kris continued.

The momager expressed her gratitude for the small things, such as saying “goodnight to loved ones.”

“This year has had its challenges, as they inevitably do,” she said, “but we lean on each other to get through the lows and come together to celebrate the highs.” She also thanked the Kar-Jenner fans for their support.

“You all mean more to us than you’ll ever realize, and I hope you all have many reasons to rejoice in 2022!”

Khloe Kardashian re-posted La La Anthony’s Instagram Story photo, which read, “People showed you who they were this year.

“Don’t be perplexed in the year 2022.”

“There will be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes,” she continued, adding another quote about keeping your head high in the face of adversity.

Allow these experiences to shape you into a stronger, smarter, and kinder person.

But don’t try to become someone you’re not.

Cry out loud.

If necessary, scream.

Then you keep that crown moving by straightening it.”

Despite the fact that Khloe has had some difficult times this year, she has relied on Kris and her daughter True Thompson.

On December 3rd,

Khloe posted a picture of herself on her 30th birthday…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.