Kris Jenner’s Tipsy Laughing Fit While at a Winery Is Such a Mood!

Kris Jenner knows how to have a good time in Napa Valley.

In this clip from tonight’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famed momager is letting loose while on a family trip to wine country. Hilariously, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian aren’t surprised by their mother’s antics.

“So, this last winery is kind of our go-to whenever we come to Napa, so it’s tradition to stop by. My mom, every time so far, gets her drunkest at this winery,” the Good American mogul notes in a confessional. “Clearly, they have amazing alcohol ‘cause Kris is two-sheets to the wind, as she would say.”

“Wasted,” the KKW Beauty boss quips.

As seen in the footage above, while trying a variety of different wines, Kris is seen telling Kourtney Kardashian to “catch up” and mincing up her words.

“What just happened?” True Thompson‘s mom asks as Kris plays off her mumble moment.

“I can’t talk,” the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch admits.

While touring the winery, Kris declares it’s time for her thirteenth glass of wine, which happens to be her “lucky number.” Before long, Kris is dancing next to barrels and boyfriend Corey Gamble—and doesn’t lose a single drop of her wine!

This leads Kris into a giggle fit, which her daughters encourage.

“The birthday surprise is definitely such a success! Corey’s having fun and I just like to see him in his element,” Kim adds later on.

Watch the hilarious outing for yourself in the clip above.

