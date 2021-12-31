Krista Allen’s Net Worth on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’:

What Is Krista Allen’s Net Worth From ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Krista Allen, who played Taylor Hayes on The Bold and the Beautiful, is wowing fans as Taylor Hayes.

The actress made her acting debut in December 2021, and fans are eager to learn more about her.

Allen has racked up a lot of projects and money over the course of his two-decade career.

Allen was born in the city of Ventura, California, on April 5, 1971.

Her acting career began in 1994 when she was cast in the TV film franchise as Emmanuelle.

She appeared in shows like Baywatch Hawaii and Married…Children, as well as films like Liar Liar and Anger Management.

The soap opera Days of Our Lives, however, catapulted her to fame.

Krista Allen’s Wig Landed Her Taylor Hayes Role on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Allen amassed a sizable fortune thanks to her television and film roles.

The actor is worth (dollar)4 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Allen is the mother of Jacob, whom she shares with producer Justin Moritt.

Morritt and Allen married in 1996, but divorced in 1999.

In addition to George Clooney and Nathan Fillion, the actor has dated George Clooney and Nathan Fillion.

She married rapper Mams Taylor in October 2012, but the couple divorced in February 2012.

Allen is no stranger to the daylight hours.

She was cast as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives in 1996, taking over for Lisa Rinna.

Billie returns to Salem and forms a love triangle with Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso).

When Bo’s undercover mission is jeopardized, he is forced to marry Billie.

When Billie finds out she’s pregnant, their relationship becomes even more complicated.

Billie goes into early labor and miscarries her child, but she keeps it hidden from Bo.

Billie later claims Hope pushed her, resulting in her miscarriage, by feigning a fall during an argument with Hope.

Billie’s lies, on the other hand, are exposed, and she flees town while Bo and Hope reunite.

With her debut on The Bold and the Beautiful in December 2021, Allen returned to her soap opera roots.

She was stepping into the shoes of Hunter Tylo, and she had big shoes to fill.

Allen discussed her approach to portraying Taylor in an interview with Soap Opera Digest.

"She was…

