Kristen Bell about arguing with Dax Shepard in front of her daughters [Video]

Actress Kristen Bell admits that like most parents, she and her husband Dax Shepard sometimes argue in front of their daughters Delta (5) and Lincoln (4). They have been for a decade together and married for more than six years – there will be gaiters.

If you do so, the former Good place star and Shepard make sure that they follow an important rule.

“My husband said something pretty awesome when the kids were little,” says Bell Yahoo Entertainment. He said: ‘I think a lot of kids see grumpy behavior and they never see the solution. If we quarrel over dinner, we put them in bed, they go to bed and then to the bedroom. [we]excuse each other. But they never see that. How on earth are we going to give them coping skills to achieve conflict resolution? So, we said, let’s make a pact to always apologize to them. “

Bell passed out at the memory.

“Isn’t that cute? I know, that’s what he thought of,” says the Michigan native.

She and Shepard have spent years thinking about what works and what doesn’t work in their relationship – almost from the beginning. It comes naturally now.

“We started couple therapy before our wedding because we knew we wouldn’t survive without it,” Bell explains. “When we started this relationship, we thought we wanted to be on the porch together when we were 80. OK, how do we get there?”

Bell also teamed up with her husband. They are two the co-founder of Hello Bello, a company that strives to offer premium baby products at affordable prices. It's something Bell thought was necessary in her own life.

“When I became a mother, I could go to a boutique in LA and buy a premium baby care product without paying attention to the price, but my friends in Michigan didn’t have this luxury due to budget constraints and accessibility issues. Bell says. “And I thought,” Hmm, I can use the platform to fill that gap, this gap in the market. “

Of course, they presented their products together on Instagram and referred to each other as mom and dad.

