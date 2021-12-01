Kristen Hayes, Jimmy Hayes’ widow, talks about the “hardest part” of moving on after his death.

Kristen Hayes, Jimmy Hayes’ widow, talks about the “Hardest Part” of Moving Forward After His Death.

After the tragic death of former NHL player Jimmy Hayes in August, his widow, Kristen Hayes, spoke out about the “hardest part” of trying to move forward nearly three months later.

Kristen Hayes, the widow of former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, is speaking out almost three months after his death about adjusting to life after the tragedy.

On Nov. 1, she held a Qandamp;A session with her social media followers.

“I really hope you’re doing okay,” Kristen replied to a message shared on her Instagram Stories.

“Grief is an insane ride,” Kristen wrote, “and it’s beyond awful.”

I’m giving it my all.

Exercise is extremely beneficial to me.

Furthermore, there is wine.

In addition, there’s family (plus) friends.

“It’s not in any order.”

Kristen and Jimmy had two sons, Beau, 2, and 6-month-old Mac, during their marriage, and Jimmy died just days after his eldest son’s birthday.

Kristen later responded to another Instagram message from a follower who inquired about the “hardest part” of life after her husband’s death.

Kristen replied, “It’s [solitary].”

“The inability to communicate with him is the most difficult part for me; all I want to do is see his face as Beau and Mac mature.”

Every time they do something new or funny, I think to myself, “This would be perfect for Jimmy.”

It annoys me to death.”

In the early morning hours of August 1, law enforcement and first responders rushed to Jimmy’s home in Milton, Massachusetts.

On Oct. 23, the former Boston Bruins player was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was being treated.

Jimmy died of “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” according to the Massachusetts state medical examiner. His death was ruled accidental.

Kristen expressed her surprise at learning the official cause of death in an interview with the Boston Globe.

She told the publication, “I was so certain it had nothing to do with drugs.”

“I honestly thought it was a heart attack or something else…it didn’t make any sense, so it was difficult.”

When they called, I was hoping for a different message.

I was hoping to get some answers, and I was surprised to learn that it was….

”At home, he never showed any signs of a struggle.”

Kristen said she would continue to… in a personal statement later shared on social media.

