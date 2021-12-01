Kristen Hayes, Jimmy Hayes’ wife, talks about the ‘Hardest Part’ of Grieving His Death: I’m ‘Lonely.’

The pain is still there.

Jimmy Hayes’ death has been difficult for his family to come to terms with, particularly for his wife, Kristen Hayes.

One of Kristen’s Instagram followers sent her condolences on Tuesday, November 30, while she was answering fan questions, noting that “grief is a crazy ride.” In her response, the hockey athlete’s widow shared how she’s been coping.

Kristen said in an Instagram Story, “It’s beyond awful.”

“I’m doing my best.

Working out is extremely beneficial to me.

Furthermore, there is wine.

And then there’s the family [and]friends.

“It’s not in any order.”

Kristen talked about the “hardest part” of adjusting to life without her husband in a separate Instagram Story.

She clarified, “It’s lonely [sic].”

“The inability to communicate with him is the most difficult part for me.”

I’d just like to see his face as [our sons]Beau and Mac mature.

Every time they do something new or funny, I think to myself, “This would be perfect for Jimmy.”

It annoys me to death.”

On August 23, the player for the Boston Bruins was discovered dead in his Massachusetts home.

Jimmy died of “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” according to the state’s medical examiner, who ruled his death an accident two months later.

His loved ones were caught off guard by the news.

Kristen told The Boston Globe in October, “I was so certain it had nothing to do with drugs.”

“I honestly thought it was a heart attack or something else.”

It was difficult because… it made no sense.

When they called, I was hoping for a different call.

I was hoping for some clarification, and I was taken aback to learn that it was that.

“At home, he never showed any signs of a struggle.”

She celebrated the former Toronto Maple Leafs player’s 32nd birthday one month later.

“Happy heavenly birthday to my hot hubby, best friend, baby daddy, and now,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo from the couple’s 2018 wedding on Instagram on November 21.

“There are no words to describe how much the boys and I miss you.

I’m confident that your love will shine through them for the rest of their lives.

‘I love daddy so, so much,’ says beau.

