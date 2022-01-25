Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Could Get Married A Lot Sooner Than You Think

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer May Wed Sooner Than You Think

In November, Kristen Stewart announced her engagement to Dylan Meyer.

The actress revealed the latest wedding plans in a new interview with Stephen Colbert.

By the new moon, Kristen Stewart could be married.

During the month of January, the Twilight actress updated fans on her wedding plans with fiancée Dylan Meyer.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert has aired 24 episodes.

Stewart stated that she would like to throw a “big party or something,” but added that she is “so unceremonious.”

“I don’t know, we might just do it this weekend or something,” the actress speculated, “and then just hang out with everyone afterwards.”

“I’m not a good planner, so I just want to do it.”

I’m unable to make dinner plans.”

And, as her fans are well aware, she is prone to being impulsive and spontaneous.

Stewart told Stephen Colbert, “I like pivoting.”

“Man, you never know where I’m going.”

“I invite you to accompany me.”

During a November episode of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the Spencer actress first announced her engagement to the screenwriter.

“We’re getting married.”

“We’re going to do it,” Stewart stated emphatically.

“I asked her in a roundabout way.”

I knew I wanted to be proposed to, and I believe I had a clear idea of what I wanted.

She nailed it, to be sure.

It was adorable.

She did a fantastic job.

We’re also about to tie the knot.

It’s taking place.”

Stewart initially stated that she wanted to wait at least a year to marry because she didn’t “want COVID to even be a thing.” Despite the fact that the official wedding date is still unknown, Stewart is certain about a few details, including that the “food needs to be on point” and that she doesn’t care about the flowers.

“I’d like to stay at home.”

“I’d like to be in Los Angeles so that everyone can come,” she told Howard Stern.

“And, you know, I’d like it to be pretty laid-back; I don’t want anyone dragging anyone down the aisles.”

We’re just going to stand and say our vows, then f–king party.

It’s just an excuse to get together with your friends and say, ‘I love you.'”

Yes, she’s already planning her wedding ensemble: “The best pair of Levi’s ever and, like, an…

