Kristen Stewart Discusses Princess Diana, Twilight’s Resurgent Popularity, and Her Upcoming Wedding (Exclusive)

Kristen Stewart is speaking out about her memorable roles in films.

ET’s Matt Cohen spoke with the 31-year-old actress as she accepted the Spotlight Award from the Palm Springs International Film Awards for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in Spencer, and she also discussed how the Twilight franchise is gaining a new fan base thanks to the films’ Netflix release.

Stewart portrayed Bella Swan, a human who falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) in the films based on Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling books.

Stewart spoke with ET about how the films are resurfacing with a younger audience, citing singer Olivia Rodrigo as an example, who recently flaunted her Breaking Dawn bracelet on Instagram.

Stewart admitted that she had no idea the films were available on Netflix until she came across them while browsing the service.

“I saw it on Netflix and was like, ‘Oh, it’s on Netflix,’ as if it was on there while I was looking through,” she says.

“Dude, it’s weird because it feels both very far away and very close to me and my time in this movie.

On the one hand, you’re like, “Oh, I’m old, my God, I just did this five minutes ago, and now it’s like a 10-year anniversary.” On the other hand, you’re like, “Wow, I have to go to my high school anniversary already.”

“It’s rad,” she continues, “I don’t know, I haven’t really… that hasn’t touched me yet.”

“I can’t wait for someone who’s 12 or 15 to suddenly think, like, when you’re a kid and you tell your parents how great Jimi Hendrix is or something — not to say that I’m comparing my life to Jimi Hendrix — but you know what I mean where they’re like, ‘Dude, you don’t even know, it’s like, so sick.’ I know, I was in that.”

Meanwhile, playing Princess Diana, a real-life icon, had a profound impact on her.

“I think the most resounding takeaway from making this film was how big and small I felt as her,” she says.

“I’ve never felt both large and small at the same time.”

Kristen Stewart Talks Princess Diana, ‘Twilight’s New Popularity and Upcoming Wedding (Exclusive)