Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer, and Ashley Benson Enjoy Disneyland’s Magical “Family” Trip

Kristen Stewart and her fiancée Dylan Meyer went to Disneyland with their friends, including Ashley Benson, and got matching sweatshirts as a souvenir.

The Happiest Place on Earth has just gotten a whole lot more, well, happy!

Ashley Benson, star of Pretty Little Liars, shared a sweet “family” portrait from her trip to Disneyland with close friends Kristen Stewart and Stewart’s fiancée Dylan Meyer on Instagram.

“Family trips to Disney,” she captioned the photo, which featured the group wearing matching tie-dye sweatshirts while posing in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

The group had a magical day, which included a ride on Space Mountain and a photo with a very tall cast member outside the new Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction.

Perhaps the group will reassemble at Stewart and Meyer’s wedding.

Stewart said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show in November, “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it.”

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I outlined exactly what I was looking for, and she nailed it.”

It’s official: we’re getting married.”

The wedding of her dreams? Obviously, it’ll be laid-back.

“I want to wear the best pair of Levi’s I’ve ever owned and, like, an old T-shirt with a tuxedo printed on it, but cut-off and barefoot,” she explained.

“I’d like to marry in Topanga, for example.”

I want to unwind.

I’d like it to have a warm and inviting feel to it.

When she sees me in a fake tuxedo T-shirt, I want to see her laugh hysterically.”

“I don’t want anyone walking anyone down any aisles,” she added.

We’re just going to stand and say our vows, then f–king party.

It’s just an excuse to get together with your friends and say ‘I love you.'”

Perhaps they’ll take another trip to Disneyland for their honeymoon!

