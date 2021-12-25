Kristen Stewart made a fortune from ‘Twilight,’ but she would have been content paying rent ‘One Movie at a Time.’

While most people are familiar with Kristen Stewart because of her role as Bella Swan in Twilight, she has been acting for a long time.

The California native began acting at a young age and quickly rose to prominence in the entertainment industry.

Stewart’s filmography included films such as Speak and Panic Room before Twilight.

Stewart’s life (and net worth) were changed forever when he played the stuttering, clumsy, vampire-obsessed teen.

Twilight would become a worldwide sensation.

The five films grossed billions of dollars at the box office and attracted a devoted following.

Stewart and her co-stars were always at the center of the fan base, for better or worse.

They quickly became well-known and drew a great deal of media attention.

Stewart’s net worth increased dramatically as a result of the five films.

She’d become a multimillionaire and one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces as a result of the franchise.

Surprisingly, Stewart did not sign up for Twilight with the intention of achieving fame or fortune.

In fact, it wasn’t until she’d finished filming and was promoting the film that she realized how big of a deal it would be.

Stewart revealed the moment she realized how big Twilight would be in an interview with GQ.

Stewart and her co-stars were apparently blown away by the response at a fan convention.

“The main moment, when we realized it was going to be a big deal,” Stewart recalled, “was at Comic-Con in San Diego in 2008.”

“It was the first time any of us had done any Twilight promotion, so we had no real expectations.”

Thousands upon thousands of people had gathered to greet us.

That’s when we realized how significant this event would be.

“It was just me, Rob [Pattinson], Ashley Greene, and Taylor [Lautner], and we were all like, ‘What the hell is going on?'”

Even though Comic-Con had a huge turnout, the cast was unprepared for the Twilight craze that was to come.

While some actors would have relished the opportunity to be in the spotlight, Stewart stated that it was never on her wish list.

She would have been perfectly content with her previous career if she hadn’t landed the role of Bella Swan.

“I would have been content just to…

