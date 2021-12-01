Kristen Stewart Names One of the ‘Twilight’ Films as “The Most Exciting for Me”

Kristen Stewart had no idea how much her life would change when she agreed to play Isabella Swan in the Twilight films.

Stewart had appeared in a number of films prior to playing the vampire and werewolf-loving human.

She became well-known in the entertainment industry as a result of the films she appeared in.

The level of fame she would receive as Bella, on the other hand, was unlike anything she’d ever known.

Stewart knew Twilight had a built-in fan base thanks to the eponymous books.

But it wasn’t until she finished the first film that she realized how large and passionate her fan base would be.

In fact, Stewart initially dismissed the possibility of even a single Twilight sequel.

Her feelings quickly changed when she was faced with thousands of ecstatic fans for the first time.

Naturally, there were four sequels to Twilight.

The Twilight Saga became a worldwide sensation, breaking box office records and earning billions of dollars.

Stewart was at the center of the franchise the entire time (along with Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner).

Kristen Stewart on the ‘Twilight’ Moment That ‘Blew [Her] Head Off’

The Spencer actor has been open about the benefits and drawbacks of working on the Twilight films over the years.

She had to give up her privacy for a number of years while she was making millions.

Furthermore, some films were a lot more fun to make than others.

Stewart enjoyed working on New Moon, but not Eclipse.

Stewart, on the other hand, had a great time filming Breaking Dawn – Part 2.

Stewart was forced to play a human in the previous Twilight films.

However, in Breaking Dawn – Part 2, Stewart had the opportunity to play a vampire.

For the actor, doing this was a lot of fun.

The actor told the LA Times, “Breaking Dawn was the most exciting for me.”

“You rip right through it.”

Plus, after the previous one, I was eager to get started on this one.

That was not going to happen again.

“It was impossible.”

Stewart compared his first time playing a vampire to getting behind the wheel of a new car and seeing how fast it goes.

Her enthusiasm, on the other hand, might have gotten the better of her.

