Kristen Stewart once gave Chris Hemsworth such a hard punch that he was knocked out of his close-up.

While working with Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Kristen Stewart had a tense encounter with him when she landed a clean hit on his face.

Stewart was not pleased with the experience, but she couldn’t believe how powerful her punch was when it landed.

In the Rupert Sanders film Snow White and the Huntsman, Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth first worked together.

Despite how well they got along, there was one incident with Hemsworth that made the Twilight star nervous.

Her emotions were running high when she accidentally punched the Marvel actor in the face.

“Girls, if you’ve ever wondered if it works – it works! I mean, it literally spun him right around,” she once said on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno (via Today).

It was insane!”

Stewart quickly clarified that the incident occurred during a failed stunt.

“This is how much I was supposed to miss him.

She revealed, “I basically knocked him out of his close-up.”

Despite this, Stewart expressed concern for her co-star after the punch.

“I mean, I’m not particularly proud of myself.”

Tears welled up in my eyes.

“I was like, ‘Are you all right?'” Stewart recalled.

Stewart told Graham Norton on The Graham Norton Show, according to Digital Spy, that she thought her punch ruined the movie.

“Now it’s funny, but when it happened, I thought to myself, ‘I’ve just ruined the movie, and I love this thing, and we’re going to have to stop filming,'” she explained.

Stewart’s punch caused serious injury to Chris Hemsworth during the ordeal, according to Chris Hemsworth.

On Live! With Kelly, he admitted that he saw the punch coming several times.

So much so that the actor claims he could have avoided being hit if he had spoken up.

According to Express, Hemsworth said, “The scene we were shooting, she was throwing the punch, and each take it started getting closer and closer, and the last take it kind of skimmed my nose.”

“I thought to myself, ‘I should say something, but she’s small, it won’t hurt,'” she said.

After underestimating Spencer, Hemsworth would later suffer serious injuries.

Hemsworth went on, “Next take – ‘Bam.'”

“I was bleeding from the nose.”

She spun me over the shoulder with a sharp pair of knuckles, and I didn’t want to be a part of that fight! (There were) a few tears…”

