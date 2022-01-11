Kristen Stewart Unveils the ‘Scream’ Star Who Left Her Starstruck

Kristen Stewart Names the ‘Scream’ Star Who Left Her Starstruck

Kristen Stewart didn’t scream when she saw Neve Campbell at a restaurant recently.

However, the 31-year-old actress was so enamored with the spotlight that she succumbed to one of her own pet peeves.

The Spencer actress sat down for an interview with W Magazine for the publication’s “Best Performances” issue, which aims to highlight stars who have pushed the boundaries of cinema in the past year.

Cate Blanchett, Gemma Chan, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson, Tilda Swinton, Honor Swinton Byrne, and Denzel Washington were among the stars who attended.

It’s a Hollywood heavyweight list, but Stewart claims the rush of emotions she felt after running into the Scream star pales in comparison.

When asked if she’d ever been star-struck, Stewart retold her story as if she’d been waiting to tell someone.

She replied, “Yeah.”

“I saw Neve Campbell in a restaurant the other day, and I did this thing that I hate when people do to me, where they look and then snap back and act like they didn’t see or something,” she says.

‘Just come say hello,’ I’m thinking.

Stewart claims she was nudged to go say hello by a friend, but she was hesitant.

“I was like, ‘No way.’ Then she invited us to sit and chat for a minute,” Stewart explained.

“I was like, ‘Man, I need to go see Scream [Five.’ I’m a huge fan of that series.”

Stewart was only five years old when Scream first debuted in theaters in 1996, a trait she shares with almost every new cast member in the new Scream, and many of the new Scream cast members, like Stewart, were in awe of Campbell.

“When we all met for the first time and had dinner, the amazing Neve Campbell said about our cast that this cast seemed most like the original cast from the first film,” Scream newcomer Melissa Barrera recently told ET.

Stewart, whose portrayal of Princess Diana has gotten her a lot of attention ahead of awards season, explained what it is about certain people that makes them tick.

