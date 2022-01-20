Kristen Stewart Visits Disneyland with Fiancée Dylan Meyer and Ashley Benson: Photographs

Kristen Stewart and her fiancé, Dylan Meyer, had a great time at Disney’s Happiest Place on Earth!

Ashley Benson and a few other friends joined the couple, who shared photos from their day at Disneyland.

The group wore blue sweatshirts with the traditional Disney logo and the words “Disneyland Pictures” on them.

Benson captioned the picture, “Family trips to Disney @cjromero @spillzdylz @sweetsuzieq @michael.”

Another photo shows the group posing with a Disney cast member outside of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction, who stood out from the crowd not only because of his uniform, but also because he appeared to be the tallest of the bunch, who were all smiles.

The couple’s trip to Disneyland comes just over two months after Stewart announced their engagement on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

“We’re getting married,” she told Stern.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I carved out exactly what I wanted and she delivered.”

The actress also revealed details about her vision for their wedding.

“It’s all about the food.”

Flowers and nonsense like that don’t interest me.

“The food has to be spot on,” Stewart explained.

“I want to wear my favorite pair of Levi’s and an old T-shirt with a tuxedo print on it, but cut-off and barefoot.”

I’d like to get married in Topanga, for example.

I’d like to relax.

I want it to feel like a home.

When she sees me in a fake tuxedo T-shirt, I want to see her laugh hysterically.”

Regarding the location, she added, “I want to stay at home.”

“I’d like to be in LA so that everyone can attend.”

I’m hoping for a laid-back atmosphere.

I don’t want anyone to lead anyone down any of the aisles.

We’re just going to stand and say our vows, then f**king party.

It’s just a good excuse to get together with your friends and say ‘I love you.'”

Stewart previously spoke with ET about playing the late Princess Diana in Spencer and what it was like to play her.

