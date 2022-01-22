Kristen Stewart Wasn’t the Only ‘Twilight’ Actress Who Fell in Love With Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart Wasn’t the Only ‘Twilight’ Actress Who Fancied Robert Pattinson

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE ARTICLE

Twilight fans couldn’t get enough of Kristen Stewart’s four-year relationship with Robert Pattinson.

Some fans yearn for the days of Robsten nearly a decade after the relationship ended.

But, as some may be unaware, Stewart wasn’t the only Twilight star with a crush on Pattinson.

In mid-2009, Pattinson allegedly sparked a romance with Stewart.

Twilight was released in 2008, and The Twilight Saga: New Moon was released in 2009.

They dated for four years, until she was photographed with director Rupert Sanders of Snow White and the Huntsman, revealing their relationship.

In March 2017, Stewart told the Sunday Times, “I hated it when details of my life were turned into a commodity and peddled around the world.”

“However, having so many eyes on me, I suddenly realized [my personal life]affects a much larger number of people than just me.”

Before Pattinson and Stewart made their relationship public, there were rumors that he was dating Nikki Reed.

In March 2009, cameras caught Reed going to Pattinson’s place before they met up with friends, according to LaineyGossip.

Pattinson and Reed joined Stewart and her then-boyfriend, Michael Angarano, at a Juno Awards after-party later that night.

According to insiders, Pattinson and Reed spent the majority of the evening “heads bent close together” talking to each other.

Pattinson, Reed, Stewart, and Angarano are said to have left the event together in the early hours of the morning and hugged before leaving.

“Kristen and Michael got in a cab, while Nikki and Rob walked up the block, arms wrapped around each other on their way home,” the sources claimed.

“She stayed with him overnight and was supposed to return to LA on Monday….but she never showed up.”

Reed cleared the air about the Pattinson rumors seven months later, just before the premiere of New Moon and shortly after Robsten made their debut.

Reed stated, “Rob and I were never together.”

Stewart revealed in an interview with The New Yorker ahead of the premiere of Spencer that she was “literally” swooning when she met Pattinson during their audition for the roles of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, years after their breakup.

Stewart explains…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.