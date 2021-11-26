Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana in ‘Spencer,’ doesn’t give a sh*t about Oscar buzz, but she wants to ‘Ignite’ larger debates.

The award season has arrived.

The big Oscar nominees are getting their theatrical releases in order to be eligible for the awards season.

Since the first teaser poster and trailer, which hinted at a stellar performance from Twilight star Kristen Stewart, Spencer has captivated moviegoers.

She, on the other hand, isn’t nearly as excited as her fans about a seemingly assured nomination.

Stewart has other motivations for playing Diana, Princess of Wales in Spencer’s film.

Stewart’s Spencer is set during the Christmas season.

Diana is looking forward to spending the next few days with the royals.

She considers her marriage to Prince Charles to be over, but she still has to deal with the royal family’s arduous traditions.

She fights internal and external battles as she tries to show her children a world of independence and freedom.

Stewart’s extraordinary Spencer performance as Diana has been lauded by critics and audiences alike.

She pulled off Diana’s accent and mimicked many of her mannerisms, but she still managed to make the role her own.

Stewart, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Frances McDormand for The Tragedy of Macbeth, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and others are among the frontrunners for the Best Actress category at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Stewart, on the other hand, appears to be the frontrunner.

Who will win best actress at the (hashtag)Oscars, according to @ByClaytonDavis?

Stewart spoke with Variety recently about the Oscar buzz surrounding her performance in Pablo Larran’s eerie biopic.

“I don’t give a sh*t,” she said emphatically.

Stewart said, “The Oscars are such a funny thing.”

“There are so many amazing films and performances that go unnoticed.

It says a lot about where we’re at as a collective presence – what we’re looking at and caring about.”

The Spencer actor, on the other hand, is grateful for the amazing opportunity.

She’s delighted that the film has gotten people talking, and she hopes that they will continue to connect with it on a deeper level.

Stewart isn’t interested in winning awards; rather, he wants to achieve what the art of filmmaking is all about…

