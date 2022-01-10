Kristen Stewart’s fans are slamming the Golden Globes after Nicole Kidman won Best Actress for Being the Ricardos in a shocking upset.

Nicole Kidman’s Best Actress win at the Golden Globes did not sit well with Kristen Stewart’s fans.

With her critically acclaimed performance in the biodrama Spencer, the 31-year-old was seen by many moviegoers as the “favorite” to win.

While the awards show was not broadcast on television, fans were able to learn the winners in real time, but one category ruffled some feathers.

“The race between these leading ladies was tight, but the (hashtag)GoldenGlobe for Best Actress — Motion Picture — Drama goes to Nicole Kidman for her role in Being the Ricardos,” the official Golden Globes Twitter said.

Nicole, 54, portrays Lucille Ball in the film, which centers on her marriage to Desi Arnaz.

“What a joke,” one fan tweeted in the comments section.

I adore Kidman, but I can’t imagine how anyone could think her performance in Spencer was better than Stewart’s.”

“I love Nicole, but she wasn’t the strongest contender this year out of this category,” another fan commented.

Kristen Stewart deserved to win.”

“Nicole Kidman winning for Being the Ricardos was the biggest what the fuck moment of the year!!!” raged one enraged fan, while others agreed, “Kristen was robbed!”

“Ridiculous casting, performance, and victory,” said the next critic.

This is why the Golden Globes are no longer taken seriously.

Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Olivia Coleman for The Lost Daughter were among the other nominees in the category.

The Twilight actress was praised for her portrayal of Princess Diana, as Spencer depicts the late royal’s marriage to Prince Charles.