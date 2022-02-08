Kristen Stewart’s First Oscar Nomination for Princess Diana’s Portrayal

Kristen Stewart has been nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, which she received on Tuesday.

Stewart, who was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award last month, will compete in the Actress in a Leading Role category at the 94th Academy Awards against Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos).

In a statement to ET, Stewart said, “WOW I wish Pablo and I were in the same country today.” Stewart was referring to Spencer director Pablo Larran.

“I’d like to see his face,” says the narrator.

“This morning, I am speechless and humbled.

This astounds me.

“I never thought I’d be in the company of these four incredible women in a million years,” Stewart added.

“I’d be willing to pay to make movies.”

If it wasn’t illegal, I’d do it.

“To share on this level is a dream state.”

“I am so touched and grateful for the work that was generated on this film,” the actress said.

I’m incredibly honored to be a member of our film community.

I am overjoyed.

It’s a beautiful day.”

When ET spoke with Stewart about the awards buzz surrounding Spencer, she revealed that she lost the Golden Globe to Kidman in January.

“It’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen.”

I have the opportunity to do something that will bring me closer to humanity.

In a very basic and simple way, I believe that’s also what Diana represented,” Stewart told ET in November.

“I think it’s to her credit that this is touching people so deeply and so widely.

Basically, I’m content to stand by and observe.”

Last month, ET spoke with Stewart again, and she explained why playing the late royal was “such a trip.”

“It’s the first time I’ve done anything like it.”

“I enjoy my work,” she stated.

“I consider her to be an artist in some ways.”

She had an uncanny ability to reach out and touch those who were not in her immediate vicinity.

That takes a special kind of talent and connection, and that’s what we’re doing, and I think it’s the coolest thing ever.”

The 94th Academy Awards will be broadcast at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.

5:00 p.m. ET

ABC, PT

