Kristen Wiig Sends Love to Moms During Her At-Home SNL Monologue

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Kristen Wiig began last night’s Saturday Night Live monologue in bed before stepping into a bedazzled outfit and parading around her home.

“You want some biscuits with this tea!?” the actress asked before flashing her chest. “Let’s start the show!”

Wiig then got comfy, sliding onto a shag carpet surrounded by candles. The romantic setting wasn’t exactly one associated with sending momma some love.

“This is the Mother’s Day show and at SNL, it’s a very special time to celebrate moms,” Wiig said. “Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can’t be with my mom on this Mother’s Day. So, I hope it’s okay, I would like to tell her I love her and send her good luck.”

Wiig then flashed a photo of a weightlifter with her own face photoshopped in, joking that her mother was in a Zoom-based bodybuilding competition.

“I’ve been thinking lately,” she continued. “I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself.”

“Things like breastfeeding,” she joked as she held up a dish of chicken breasts. “Babies love that chicken, she would always say that.”

The 46-year-old actress, who is engaged to marry her fiancé, Avi Rothman, does not have any children. While fans have speculated that Wiig could be hinting at something, there’s nothing that suggests the comedian was making an actual pregnancy announcement.

On a more serious note, Wiig did send a real shout-out to all the moms who are celebrating Mother’s Day in an uncertain time.

“So I do want to thank my mom and all the moms out there who have been helping us get through this,” Wiig explained. “And who have been there and who are watching over us. We thank you so much. Happy Mother’s Day. Thank you moms.”

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)