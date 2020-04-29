Kristin Cavallari claims estranged husband Jay Cutler is ‘guilty’ of ‘marital misconduct’

18 SHARES Share Tweet

She announced their split on Sunday, two days after filing for divorce, following seven years of marriage.

And Kristin Cavallari has alleged ‘misconduct’ by estranged husband Jay Cutler in the legal documents, according to TMZ.

The 33-year-old reality star and fashion designer, who shares three kids with the 36-year-old former football player, had claimed in the documents that Jay is ‘guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper.’

In addition, Kristin claims in the filing that Jay insinuated misconduct on her part; the document says: ‘Any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of her Husband,’ via the outlet.

Kristin and Jay both filed on Friday, two days before she announced their split on Instagram, according to US Weekly.

She listed the separation date of April 7, which is the day she and Jay returned back to the states from their trip to the Bahamas.

Jay didn’t note any ‘misconduct’ in his divorce filings and listed their separation date as April 21.

Kristin, who became a household name on MTV reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills, wants primary physical custody of their three kids, child support, and for Jay to pay for their health insurance.

Meanwhile Jay is requesting joint custody of their children.

They are parents to sons Camden, seven, Jaxon, five, and daughter Saylor, four.

She claimed that Jay wasn’t available as a father to their kids in her filing, which he denied in his filing.

Kristin had in her filing: ‘She denies that Husband has always been the available at home parent and primary caretaker of the parties’ minor children. Wife would show that she had been the primary residential parent.’

Jay said in his filing: ‘Husband has always been the available at-home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties minor children.

She is also asking for Jay to maintain a life insurance policy with her listed as the sole beneficiary.

On Sunday, Kristin shared an image of her and Jay walking with their arms around each other; In the caption, she announced their split, writing: ‘With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.’

Adding: ‘We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.’

‘This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect or privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.’

One day after her announcement, Kristin changed her bio on her Instagram page, taking out ‘wife.’

Her bio now reads: ‘Momma, Founder + CEO @uncommonjames & @littlejamesclothing, 2x @nytimes Bestselling author | True Comfort Out September!! @verycavallari.’

Their split came after they returned to the states following trip to Bahamas that sparked backlash due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They went on holiday with their three kids, her hair stylist pal Justin Anderson and his fiance Austin ‘Scoot’ Rhodes.

They weren’t able to fly back and ended up staying three weeks.

Soon after Kristin’s Instagram statement, Jay shared a black and white image of the two of them with the same caption announcing the split.

However, the duo already planned on splitting prior to their trip, according to People.

‘On their recent trip, they already knew they were splitting up. Kristin and Jay had been having problems for a long time. They hadn’t spent much time together in recent months.’

People’s source claimed that Kristin’s busy career and differing priorities led to their split: ‘Kristin and Jay are a lot different. She has so much on her plate, with her brands and with her show, and Jay is not as interested in all of that. She’s so passionate about her work and they couldn’t relate to each other. So it pulled them apart.’

Her date of separation, April 7, interestingly enough is the day she and Jay got back to Nashville after they were stuck in the Bahamas for three weeks, Us Weekly reported.

During the last season of their reality show Very Cavallari, Kristin and her former best friend Kelly Henderson had a falling out after speculation that she and Jay were allegedly having an affair.

Kristin had said she didn’t believe the rumors and Jay and Kelly both denied the affair allegations.

However, during the season premier of Very Cavallari, Kristin said that Kelly was adding ‘fuel to the fire’ by continuously bringing up the rumors about an affair.

Kristin had said on the show: ‘Instead of her just owning her side of it and being like, “I’m sorry! Oh my God, that was never my intention,” or whatever, she kept giving me push back and would get really defensive. And then she literally stopped responding to me.’

In addition, the star claimed that Kelly ‘never once’ said sorry over the escalation of the situation with the last interaction an olive branch from Kristin to her.

Kristin says she had written to Kelly: ‘I miss you and this has been absolutely killing me. I’m sorry, I know I’m tough when I’m hurt. I love you and we need to fix this.’

After Kelly never responded, Kristin had said it was ‘the final straw in their friendship.’

During an episode earlier this month, Kristin talked about the ‘ups and downs’ of their marriage.

She had said: ‘Jay has been great, yes. From the outside, things are so perfect and things are so great. But actually, they’re not. And that sucks. Its sucks. That’s the thing, though, with marriage… it’s ups and downs.’

Kristin previously revealed that how they met.

She said in 2009 Jay had called her publicist to ask if he could fly her out to Chicago and take her on a date.

She had passed on it at the time because she was filming The Hills and didn’t want a boyfriend in Chicago.

One year later in 2010, she was given tickets to a Chicago Bears preseason game and was introduced to the athlete and the duo began a romance soon after.

They dated for 10 months before he proposed to her in April 2011; they called off their engagement in July but reunited by December of that same year.

They tied the knot on June 8, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee.

They previously lived in Chicago while Jay played football with the Bears.

He played on the Bears from 2009 until 2016 and one year with the Miami Dolphins in 2017.

After 11 seasons in the NFL, Jay announced his retirement from the league in 2017.

Following his retirement, they moved to Nashville.