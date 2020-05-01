Kristin Cavallari claims Jay Cutler is ‘punishing’ her by blocking her from buying her own home

Kristin Cavallari claims Jay Cutler is ‘punishing’ her in their divorce by blocking her from buying her own home, which she had been looking for dating back to last fall.

The 33-year-old stunner, revealed Sunday that she and the former NFL quarterback, 36, were divorcing in the wake of a decade-long relationship, seven of those as husband and wife.

And on Wednesday, according to a new report from TMZ, Cavallari claimed in court docs the 12-year NFL veteran was trying to withhold money she’s counted on to buy a new home, while pushing to remain in their Nashville abode.

The Very Cavallari star and Cutler, who started for the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins, share three kids – sons Camden, seven, and Jaxon, five; and daughter Saylor, four.

Cutler initially ‘never objected’ to Cavallari buying her own house, but later later had a change of heart when it was clear things were so bad in the marriage that it was not going to last, Cavallari said in legal papers.

She said after they gave their union one last run, which did not work out, and ‘divorce was inevitable,’ they began discussing the separation process in March.

Cavallari said that they have been alternating staying in their Nashville home every three days since the Bahamas trip ended, according to US.

She said she signed paperwork on the $5.5 million Franklin, Tennessee home Monday not thinking there would be an issue financially after the athletes ‘lack of objection in November’ to the real estate acquisition, US reported, citing court docs.

Compounding problems, the quarterback has refused to leave their home in Nashville, she told the court.

She said she felt she believed he was ‘punishing’ her after a Bahamian vacation April 7 when he informed her he wasn’t going to let her have money to buy the house, as she is requesting the court to make him pay her back ‘her portion of their funds.’

The estranged couple are also clashing on custody issues over their three children, as Kristen said Cutler was making one-sided offers to her, and that it’s better for the kids if they live apart because of his tendency to ignite conflict with her.

She told the court that she ‘fears the situation will escalate’ if they continue to be under the same roof amid the pandemic.

In her Instagram post announcing the news, the Laguna Beach beauty said the split would be a cordial one: ‘We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.’