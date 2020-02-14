Kristin Cavallari Dishes on Her Secret Past Relationship With a Hills Cameraman

Spilling the tea.

In this clip from tonight’s all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari opens up about her time on The Hills, including a hush-hush relationship with a cameraman. The Uncommon James mogul relays this bit of gossip as she reveals to Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge that she’s remained close with former flame Brody Jenner.

“I talk to Brody here and there. I mean, not a lot, but yeah we’ve kept in touch for sure,” the Laguna Beach veteran relays. “We dated when I was 18 and then when I came on The Hills, we didn’t actually date.”

In fact, per Cavallari, their faux romance allowed them to “be friends and hang out.” Ironically, while filming the MTV hit, the now mother of three was actually dating a cameraman, named Miguel.

“No! I didn’t even know this,” Montag states in shock.

As Patridge is heard saying, the duo started up “towards the very end” of the series.

“We dated for a few months and nobody knew,” the lifestyle guru confirms. “And I was dating Brody on the show and like, meanwhile, Miguel was like filming it.”

“That’s so awkward,” Spencer Pratt‘s wife quips.

Eventually, the couple was exposed thanks to the paparazzi catching them at a Canadian airport. Understandably, at the time, Kristin says she was annoyed as they were caught “a week before we wrapped the show.”

“I dated a cameraman, yeah. Sure did,” Cavallari concludes in a confessional. “Nobody knew because I’m a professional and we kept it under wraps. But, it was fun.”

For all of this and more, be sure to watch the sneak peek above!