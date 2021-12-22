Kristin Cavallari Inspires Us to Find Winter White Jeans

Kristin Cavallari Inspired Us to Look for Winter White Jeans

We’ve always worn blue jeans.

Because of their versatility and agelessness, they’re true wardrobe staples.

They also do not wrinkle easily.

When we first started wearing black and grey jeans, our style horizons widened even further.

We’ve even fallen in love with some unexpected colors, such as pink and green!

However, there is one color that we know many people avoid: white.

Could white jeans be flattering? Could we find a way to style them so that they fit into our outfit? The answers are yes and yes, and achieving these goals is easier than you think when you have a pair as great as these Amazon skinnies!

When it comes to not only believing in the power of white jeans but also picturing yourself looking fabulous in them, words are one thing, but celebrity approval and a photo are better.

Kristin Cavallari may be able to assist you with this.

The former star of Very Cavallari is a fashion genius, and she recently shared some of her knowledge with the world via a mirror selfie in her closet wonderland.

She wore a fuzzy jacket, lace-up booties, and white skinny jeans, of course!

So we set out to find a pair of our own, as well as a matching fuzzy jacket.

Her exact L’AGENCE Margot jeans cost (dollar)235, but thankfully, this very similar Amazon Essentials pair is a fraction of the price.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll also get fast, free shipping.

You can even try them out before you buy them if you select the “Prime Try Before You Buy” option!

Amazon has the Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Skinny Jean for only (dollar)33! Please note that prices are correct as of December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

These jeans are made of a comfortable, stretchy, mostly-cotton blend that is machine washable.

They have the same mid-waist rise and skinny fit as Cavallari’s, as well as the classic five.

