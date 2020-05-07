Kristin Cavallari Shares Touching Birthday Tribute to Son Amid Jay Cutler Divorce Drama

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler‘s son Jaxon Cutler is celebrating his sixth birthday.

The Very Cavallari star, who is currently going through a divorce with the former NFL athlete, took to Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to their son on his special day.

“Happy 6th birthday my little man. Jaxy, you have such a sweet, sensitive side yet have the ability to make everyone laugh with your incredible sense of humor and wit,” Kristin wrote in a message to her son. “You light up a room and make this world a better place. I’m so thankful to be your momma. Love you forever angel.”

Kristin and Jay are also parents to son Camden Cutler, 7, and daughter Saylor Cutler, 4. The former couple shocked their fans in late April when they announced their split after 10 years together. Kristin and Jay both announced their plans to divorce in a message on social media on April 26.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the statement read. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.”

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” the message continued. “We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

In the days following their announcement, Kristin and Jay seemed to disagree over certain details in their divorce. However, E! News later learned that the duo reached a temporary child custody agreement.

“Kristin and Jay have made some progress in moving forward with the divorce,” a source told E! News. “They are now agreeing that Jay will allow Kristin to purchase the home she has been looking at since November of last year when they started having serious issues, which prompted her to start looking in the first place.”

“In exchange for that, they are agreeing to split the time with their children, one week on and one week off,” the insider shared. “They are having the kids stay in the home and Kristin will stay a week, then Jay will stay a week.”

Per the source, this will change once Kristin moves into her new residence, as the kids will have to move from her home to his every other week.