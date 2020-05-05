Kristin Cavallari Told an Engaged Couple “Don’t Do It” Months Before Jay Cutler Split

Kristin Cavallari might have dropped a major hint that she and Jay Cutler were headed for divorce.

In a resurfaced video obtained by TMZ, the Very Cavallari star gave an engaged couple some troubling advice during an event for her brand Uncommon James back in February—just months before the pair announced their surprising split. Sitting next to the retired NFL star, Kristin was asked if she had any tips for the soon-to-be husband and wife, to which she joked, “Don’t do it.” At the time, Kristin’s response seemed like a silly answer, but now proves to be very telling of the state of their relationship.

On April 26, Kristin and Jay shocked fans everywhere when they revealed that they were calling it quits. “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” The Hills star shared on Instagram, along with an image of her and Jay sharing a sweet embrace. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.”

Her statement continued, “This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

In the wake of their split, sources close to the reality stars have shed more light on what led the fan-favorite couple to go their separate ways. According to one insider, Kristin felt that Jay “wasn’t as supportive of her career as she would have liked,” which was just one of the problems they faced.

“The issues were ongoing for a long time,” the source told E! News. “Things weren’t improving. They both wanted the marriage to work.”

Another source noted that Kristin was “blindsided” by Jay’s divorce filing, adding that the Laguna Beach alum “had hoped they could work things out more amicably and they were off to a good start before Jay pulled the trigger.”

Now, Kristin and Jay are entering a new battle. Days after announcing their divorce, Kristin claimed that Jay was blocking her attempt to purchase a new home for her and their three children to live in by refusing to give her access to the money needed.

In a filing made by Kristin, she stated that she began looking for a new home in the fall of 2019 as things became “so bad” in their marriage, which she stated Jay never objected to. According an additional source, the Uncommon James owner now suspects that her ex-husband is “hiding” some of the money he receives from his NFL pension.

