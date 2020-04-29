Kristin Cavallari’s Latest Divorce Filing Makes Bombshell Claims About Her and Jay Cutler’s Marriage

New details are emerging about the breakdown of Kristin Cavallariand Jay Cutler‘s marriage.

On Wednesday, the reality TV stars filed new papers in their divorce, which they announced this week. Per the documents obtained by E! News, Kristin says Jay is blocking her attempt to purchase a new home for her and their three children to live in. While Jay’s emergency filing was sealed, Kristin claims in her response that he and his lawyer refuse to allow their finance manager to release the funds needed for Kristin to buy the house.

According to the filing, Kristin began to look for a new residence in the fall of 2019 as things were “so bad” in their marriage. At the time, she found a house she liked and initiated the home-buying process, which Jay “never objected” to.

However, she stopped the process when she and her husband attempted to salvage their marriage. After some time though, according to the documents, they “realized the attempt to reconcile was not working and knew a divorce was inevitable.”

In early March, the two began to speak about their divorce and plan how they would go about it, including their custody and living arrangements. With these discussions in mind, Kristin once again resumed the home-buying process upon their return from the Bahamas and assumed Jay would be okay with this because of his “lack of objection in November.”

However, Jay later informed her, “his attorney was going to tell their business manager to not release the funds,” something Kristin believes he did as a way of “punishing” her. Kristin’s attorney alleges, “This is typical of Husband’s behavior towards Wife.”

Furthermore, she alleges he “attempted to intimidate” Kristin into agreeing to a proposed parenting plan that is “unfavorable to her” by preventing the purchase. In addition, she claims, “He also informed that he was not going to be leaving the marital residence.”

Prior to learning of his request for a divorce, she and Jay were each spending three days on and three days off with their three children, as sources previously told E!

But as the documents outline, “Wife does not believe that it is in the best interest of either party or their minor children to reside in the same household… Wife fears that if the parties are required to remain in the same residence, it would be an unhealthy environment, causing irreparable harm to their minor children.”

“Husband makes inappropriate statements to and about Wife and attempts to draw her into an argument in front of their minor children. Now that Husband has announced he will not leave so Wife can exercise parenting time with the children, Wife fears the situation will escalate,” it is further alleged.

In conclusion, Kristin requests the judge allows her to use “her portion of their funds” to purchase the new home.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.