Kristin Chenoweth Opens Up About Her and Ariana Grande’s Double Dates

Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande have more in common than just vocal prowess.

Guest host Jay Leno asked Chenoweth about going on double dates with the newly married pop star on Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“With other partners, yeah, we had some dates,” Chenoweth said of her outings with Grande, whom she has known since they were both 10 years old. “We just go, and we like bowling, and we like truffle pizza from Craig’s here in LA.”

Chenoweth expressed her enthusiasm for Grande’s upcoming role in Wicked earlier this month.

Chenoweth reacted with the sweetest Instagram post hours after news broke that Grande had been cast in Universal’s big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical.

“I’m not sure if I’ve ever been this proud,” Chenoweth wrote alongside a tweet from Grande in 2011 in which she expressed interest in playing the role and an adorable throwback photo of the two taken after Grande saw her perform on Broadway when she was a child. “From the very first day I met you (swipe to see!! ), you were destined for this role.”

“Congratulations, @arianagrande!” Chenoweth exclaimed before mentioning Cynthia Erivo, who will co-star in the highly anticipated film with Grande.

“You will be the best Glinda with @cynthiaerivo by your side, I love you!!”

The tribute moved Grande, and she expressed her gratitude to the 53-year-old actress in the comments section.

“Words aren’t enough,” she wrote.

“I’ve always loved you and will always love you, as well as her. Thank you for holding my hand.”

Chenoweth, of course, is no stranger to the role of Glinda, which she first played on Broadway in 2003 alongside Idina Menzel as Elphaba.

This isn’t the first time they’ve had a sweet exchange in recent months.

While making her debut on The Voice in October, Grande shared some important advice from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth that has shaped the way she views her career and life. Chenoweth served as Team Ari’s celeb Battle Rounds advisor.

“When we were doing Hairspray Live, you’d pitch a joke or something along those lines.

