Kristin Davis Admits to Filming “Fake” Sex and the City Reboot Scenes in Order to Mislead Fans

Kristin Davis Admits to Filming “Fake” Sex and the City Reboot Scenes in an Attempt to Mislead Fans

Kristin Davis says she and the Sex And The City revival cast have been filming red herring scenes to keep the plot of the new show a secret.

And with that, we’re not so sure we have the next chapter of Sex and the City under control.

Fans have been slowly piecing together the story since the HBO Max reboot began filming in the streets of NYC this summer.

However, Charlotte’s Kristin Davis claims that there’s more—or less—than meets the eye.

On the 12th of December,

On the Sept. 7 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the talk-show host told Kristin and co-star Cynthia Nixon that he’d heard the cast “actually shot scenes around New York that were fake scenes to throw people off the scent.” Cynthia remained coy, saying, “It might be true,” but Kristin was more direct, saying, “Yes, definitely.”

Kristin stated, “We want the fans to enjoy the show.”

“We don’t want them to know—we don’t want them to read the Cliffs Notes beforehand,” Cynthia explained of the show’s loyal returning viewers.

Stephen went on to ask the ladies if fans’ predictions for the characters’ fates so far—for example, that Carrie and Mr.

Despite flashing a slight smile and a glance at each other, both stars quickly replied, “No.” Big (Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth) are on the rocks, thanks to photos of Carrie kissing another man.

In other news, Cynthia stated that, now that Kim Cattrall (Samantha) has left the show, she considers the cast’s famous foursome to be a “septet,” thanks to the addition of Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, and Sarita Choudhury.

Cynthia exclaimed, “They’re incredible.”

“And I’m really happy about it.

We knew the show would grow and there would be more people, but it was such a predominantly white show when it first aired.

“Given the chance to go back and change,” Kristin explained, “that’s a huge part of why we’re here.”

And Just Like That… airs on HBO Max in December.

ten.

Kristin Davis Admits to Filming “Fake” Sex and the City Reboot Scenes to Throw Fans Off