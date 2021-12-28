Kristin Davis of Sex and the City fervently defends the woke reboot And Just Like That.

Kristin Davis of Sex and the City vehemently defends And Just Like That’s woke reboot.

The stars of SEX and the City have fought tooth and nail to defend the show’s reboot after it was accused of being woefully woke by its own fans.

And Just Like That…, the new series, has been panned for its clumsy attempts to fit into the modern world, despite the fact that it is 17 years since the previous series.

However, Charlotte’s actress Kristin Davis explained that the changes were made to modernize the show and bring it into the “broader world” of today.

When the reboot aired earlier this month, fans of the long-running romantic drama took aim, with one calling it “bloody awful woke s***e.”

The show had previously been chastised for its lack of diversity when it first aired in 1998.

However, when executives attempted to modernize the series, they were accused of missing the mark.

Kristin, 56, tried to explain the reasoning behind the show’s new woke agenda in a new interview with her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, and Cynthia Nixon, 55, saying, “We had this idea to come back in this way.”

“With a new kind of broader world, we’ve returned.”

“We’re back because we want to be,” Sarah, who plays the show’s main character Carrie Bradshaw, said.

Nobody dragged us back; this is a difficult decision.

“We want to be here to tell this story in this way and welcome all of these new people,” says the group.

Carrie, a newspaper columnist, is now working on a podcast with non-binary character Che Diaz, according to the reboot, which aired on Sky and Now.

­Cynthia’s character Miranda makes numerous racial gaffes, while Kristin’s character Charlotte desperately tries to find black friends to invite to a dinner party.

Lily, Charlotte’s eldest daughter, is also seen considering whether she is transgender.

Samantha Jones’s maneater, Kim Cattrall, 65, will not be reprising her role in the reboot.