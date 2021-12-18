Kristin Davis revealed how Courteney Cox celebrated filming the pilot episode of ‘Friends.’

Courteney Cox is best known for her role as Monica on the hit television show Friends.

The critically acclaimed sitcom was an instant hit and is still a fan favorite nearly two decades after Monica’s purple door was slammed shut for the final time.

Cox and her co-stars became overnight sensations as a result of the show.

Cox was a working actor who was looking for her big break before the series started.

Cox was confident in the show’s success, according to Kristin Davis of Sex and the City.

She went to a high-end car dealership to celebrate filming the pilot.

Davis appeared on James Corden’s Late Late Show to discuss her role in And Just Like That…, but the conversation turned to Friends.

When the pilot for Friends was filmed, Davis revealed that she and Cox were friends.

She admitted to taking a yoga class with the now-famous actress.

Davis said Cox invited her and a group of friends to go car shopping after a yoga class.

She recalled Cox saying she had just finished filming a pilot and was excited about the project.

They ended up at a Porsche dealership to check out some options.

Davis didn’t say whether Cox bought a car on that particular day, but she did say that the actor’s instincts about the pilot were correct.

Davis actually auditioned for the role of Monica on Friends before playing the sweet but obnoxious Charlotte York on Sex and the City.

Davis told Corden that she was one of “like 8,000” young women who auditioned for Monica’s part.

The part was given to Cox, as we all know.

Davis landed her role as Charlotte on Sex and the City a few years later.

Davis reprised her role as Charlotte in the HBO Max original, And Just Like That…, and in both Sex and the City films years later.

Davis was exaggerating when she said “8,000” young actors auditioned for a part on the NBC sitcom, but not by much if Hollywood lore is to be believed.

Many now-famous actors have been linked to the audition process for Friends over the years.

However, only a few have confirmed that they auditioned.

Leah Remini confirmed that she did attend an audition for Monica.

In her book, Troublemaker, the renowned actor recalled the process.

