Kristin Davis Was Nearly Cast as Monica on Friends

Kristin Davis revealed on James Corden’s Late Late Show that she auditioned for the role of Monica on Friends.

Kristin Davis revealed on The Late Late Show With James Corden that she auditioned for the role of Monica Geller on Friends, which was eventually played by Courteney Cox, before landing the role of Charlotte York on Sex and the City.

“I believe I was one of about 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica,” Kristin said in an interview.

The actress revealed that she and Courteney met in yoga class and that she learned of her friend’s casting while car shopping.

Courteney invited Kristin and a few other yoga class friends to go Porsche shopping because she had just finished filming a pilot that she was “really excited about,” Kristin said.

It became the well-known and beloved Friends series.

Despite the fact that she did not become Mrs.

Friends fans may recall Kristin’s appearance on the sitcom Chanandler Bong.

She guest-starred as Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) friend and Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc) love interest in season “seven, seven, SEVEN.”

Kristin’s role as Erin, however, presented some difficulties for her. “I remember losing sleep,” she said of the role.

“Partly because of the live audience, but also because you’re in this created world that is so alive and specific, and you’re trying to figure out how to fit yourself in there properly.”

While we try to process this news, keep an eye out for Kristin in the SATC reboot, And Just Like That, which airs every Thursday on HBO Max.

