Kristin Ess’ ‘Amazing’ Hair Gloss is a favorite of Lucy Hale.

Lucy Hale swears by Kristin Ess’s ‘Amazing’ Hair Gloss

We’ve been curious about Lucy Hale’s beauty secrets since she first appeared on Pretty Little Liars.

The actress has a gorgeous complexion and swoon-worthy locks.

Her natural beauty shines through whether she’s sporting a trendy bob or longer waves.

And she looks great in both brunette and blonde hair! So, how does Hale get her luscious locks?

Celebrity hair stylist Kristin Ess’ Signature Hair Gloss is one of the Katy Keene star’s must-have haircare products, according to New York Magazine’s The Strategist.

“Kristin is one of my best friends, but even if she weren’t, I’d still talk about her products and buy them because they’re that good,” Hale said.

“These glosses are incredible.”

They’re extremely simple to locate and use.

I use it once a month in between hair appointments.

You take two bottles, combine the formulas, and then pour it over your head.

“I let it sit for 30 minutes, but you can do it anywhere from five to 30 minutes,” Hale says.

At Walmart, you can get the Kristin Ess The One Signature Hair Gloss for just (dollar)21, and it’s also available on Amazon.

With Kristin Ess The One Signature Hair Gloss, every day will be a good hair day.

Rather than waiting for your next salon appointment, use this at-home treatment to keep your color looking fresh and healthy.

This gloss was created to give your color more vibrancy and shine while also extending the life of your color.

This cruelty-free product will neutralize brass or add warmth, depending on your hair’s tone, to give you the color you want.

To use this gloss, wet your hair in the shower and then apply it all over your hair with this product.

Wait 10 to 20 minutes before thoroughly rinsing.

You’ll notice a difference right away!

