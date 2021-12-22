Kristin Minter, who starred as Kevin’s oldest cousin in the Christmas classic Home Alone, has changed dramatically over the years.

Kristin Minter, who played Kevin’s oldest cousin in the Christmas classic Home Alone, looks completely different now than she did 31 years ago.

After 31 years, Kristin Minter, who starred as Kevin’s oldest cousin in the Christmas classic Home Alone, is virtually unrecognizable.

After 31 years, Kristin Minter, who starred in the beloved Christmas film HOME Alone, appears to be unrecognizable.

During a head count as they prepared to leave for their holiday family vacation, Kevin’s eldest cousin Heather McCallister mistook the nextdoor neighbor’s child for Kevin.

As fans of the film will recall, Heather attempted to disrupt her count by shouting random numbers outside the McCallister children’s rented minivans.

Kristin, who was 25 when the iconic film was made, is still acting 31 years later, with roles on This Is Us and Ray Donovan.

The 56-year-old will next be seen in the comedy series Steffy and Roxy, as well as the thriller 7th Secret, which will be released later this year and stars Stacey Dash.

During her time on the set of Home Alone, Kristin admitted in 2018 that she became close to Macaulay Culkin’s younger brothers Rory and Kieran.

She told Trainwrecked Society, “The set was great, and the kids were great.”

“We sat in my room and watched movies.

Kieran [Culkin] and [Macaulay] were two sweet, normal kids working on a movie.

“[Rory Culkin] was teeny tiny, and their mother was lovely,” she continued.

“Everyone, including the Culkins, came to my room to say goodbye when I finished.”

Macaulay, who was only ten years old when he took on the role of Kevin in the film series, was also lauded by Kristin.

In an interview with Vice in 2017, she said, “Imagine the pressure Macaulay had as a ten-year-old — he’s the entire movie.”

“He spends half of it talking to himself.”

I can see why he chose to stay out of the spotlight.

At the time, I believe he was under a lot of pressure.”

Kristin is best known for her role as Miranda ‘Randi’ Fronczak on ER, which she joined in 1995 after appearing in Home Alone.

She was only supposed to appear in three episodes, but she ended up starring in 71 and staying on the show until 2003.

Despite being on one of TV’s most popular shows, Kristin said it wasn’t all fun and games on set.

“Being stressed out was part of my character in that particular environment,” she told Geek Chic Elite. “On set, it was so incredibly stressful, and out of the stress, I would do these really funny things, so being stressed out was part of my character in that particular environment.”

“I’d cry in my dressing room, hoping not to make a mistake.”

If you have any questions, please contact us at [email protected] or call 02077824220.

We also pay for videos.

Go here to add yours.