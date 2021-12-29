Kulture, Cardi B’s daughter, is having a blast at the trampoline park.

This holiday season, Kulture Cephus is living her best life.

Cardi B and Offset’s 3-year-old daughter joined her parents and sister, Kalea, Offset’s daughter from a previous relationship, for a family outing on Monday, which included foam pits and pizza!

Cardi shared clips from the foursome’s trip to the trampoline park on Instagram Stories, including one of Kulture pleading with her rapper father to “hurry up” so they could get started on their day.

The family enjoyed popcorn and icy sweet drinks once they arrived at the indoor park.

Kulture and Kalea also dove into the foam pits, got tangled up in an obstacle course, and ate as much food as they could.

Kulture was clearly pooped out by the end of the night, as Cardi captioned a video of her first-born tucked in and tuckered out.

Kulture adorably stole the show at the family’s holiday photoshoot, which the mother of two recently shared behind-the-scenes videos from.

Posing in front of her family’s lavish decor, the cutie wore a stunning red dress with an oversized bow and a matching fascinator hat.

Cardi B couldn’t deny how much her daughter looks like her, tweeting that Kulture is “soo much like me” alongside a video of Kulture posing for the camera.

pic.twitter.comz2txRag67w looks a lot like me.

Offset’s wife presented him with a (dollar)2 million check for his birthday, which the family recently celebrated.

For more, see the video below.

