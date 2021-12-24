Kunal Nayyar’s fans are all saying the same thing as the actor posts a rare photo of his glam wife.

Kunal Nayyar’s fans are all saying the same thing after the actor shared a rare photo of his glam wife on social media.

Kunal Nayyar, star of The Big Bang Theory, wowed fans with a glamorous and rare photo of his wife in an adorable post to commemorate their tenth wedding anniversary.

Kunal, 40, paid tribute to his wife Neha Kapur, 37, on Instagram.

On the popular comedy sitcom, Raj Koothrappali was unlucky in love and ended up single at the end of the series.

Kunal, on the other hand, proved to fans that he is nothing like his character by celebrating ten years with his wife and filming a short video of her dancing by a beautiful river.

Neha looked stunning in a strappy floral dress and hoop earrings in a glamorous photo.

“We may be unconventional, but I remembered how we promised not to live our lives according to someone else’s version of it,” Kunal captioned the video.

“Congratulations, champion, partner, and best friend.”

Whatever the future holds, I’m glad we have tomorrow.

“Congratulations on ten years!”

Fans rushed to compliment Neha on her glowing appearance and congratulate the couple.

“What a beauty!” one person exclaimed.

“All the best for the next ten years and beyond,” wrote another.

Raj is envious!”

“Happy anniversary guys!” wrote a third. “Raj didn’t find the right person, but you did.”

Neha is an Indian model, actress, and former Miss India contestant who won Femina Miss India in 2006.

In that same year, she also competed in the Miss Universe pageant as India’s representative.

Meanwhile, Kunal will appear in the upcoming film The Storied Life of AJ Fikry, which is based on the 2015 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.

Along with Nayyar, Lucy Hale of Pretty Little Liars, and Christina Hendricks of Mad Men, other cast members include David Arquette of Scream and Scott Foley of Scandal.

Fikry is dealing with the worst sales in his bookstore’s history following the death of his wife, and things quickly get worse when his most valuable possession, a rare edition of a book of Edgar Allan Poe poems, is stolen.

