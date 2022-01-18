Kurt Cobain’s daughter has revealed why Nirvana’s song “https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/dumb.html” makes her cry.

Frances Bean Cobain, Kurt Cobain’s daughter, enjoys classic rock but not Nirvana.

Despite this, “https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/dumb.html,” one of Nirvana’s songs, makes her cry.

Frances talked about why the song means so much to her in an interview.

Frances discussed her feelings about Nirvana’s songs in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone.

“I’m not a huge Nirvana fan,” she admitted, a grin on her face.

“Universal apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused the promotional people.”

Frances talked about which bands she really likes.

She laughed and said, “I’m more into Mercury Rev, Oasis, Brian Jonestown Massacre.”

“I’m not interested in the grunge scene,” she said, noting that the three bands she mentioned were popular in Nirvana’s heyday, the 1990s.

When Frances was a teenager, she was asked if her feelings about Nirvana’s music made her life difficult.

“If I had been a fan, I would have felt even more awkward,” she opined.

“I realized he was unavoidable when I was about 15 years old.

There’s my father even if I’m driving and listening to the radio.”

Frances expressed her thoughts on why Kurt is so well-known after his death.

“He’s bigger than life,” she explained, “and our culture is obsessed with dead musicians.”

“We enjoy putting them on a pedestal.”

If Kurt had simply been another man who abandoned his family in the most heinous manner possible… But he wasn’t.”

When Fans Assumed ‘The Man Who Sold the World’ Was Originally a Nirvana Song, David Bowie Reacted

While Frances isn’t a fan of Nirvana, she does enjoy some of their songs.

She exclaimed, “‘Territorial Pissings’ is a f****** great song.”

“And I cry every time I hear ‘https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/dumb.html’.

“And I cry every time I hear ‘https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/dumb.html’.

Before the album Nevermind made him famous, Frances noted that her father wrote “https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/dumb.html.”

Frances added that no one else could understand Kurt’s situation because the song was a form of “projection.”

Why Kurt Cobain of Nirvana preferred John Lennon to Paul McCartney

On Nirvana’s In Utero, the song “https://infosurhoy.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/dumb.html” was featured.

It didn’t chart on the Billboard Hot 100 because it wasn’t a single.

In Utero topped the Billboard 200 for one week and spent a total of 94 weeks on the chart.

The Authorized Version…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.