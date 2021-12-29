Kwanzaa: Everything You Need to Know

Everything You Need to Know About Kwanzaa

The holiday season in 2021 isn’t quite over yet! The end of Christmas signals the start of Kwanzaa, a week-long celebration that takes place from December 21 to December 25.

Kwanzaa began as a way for Black Americans to reconnect with family and community, as well as a time for reflection as the new year approached.

The non-religious holiday is based on African customs, and it serves as a bridge between African American culture and the Motherland.

This year’s Kwanzaa celebrations will be different than previous years due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, but with a broader interest in honoring Black heritage, there may be more people celebrating this year.

Here are a few things to know about the holiday if you’re unfamiliar with it.

1. Maulana Karenga founded Kwanzaa in 1996 as an alternative Black American holiday.

The holiday grew in popularity during the 1980s and 1990s as a result of the civil rights and Black power movements.

Kwanzaa has been featured in episodes of shows such as Black-ish, Rugrats, and Sesame Street.

The US Post Office even issued a Kwanzaa-themed stamp in 1997.

2. “Kwanzaa” is derived from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” which means “first fruit of the harvest,” with the extra “a” representing the Nguzo Saba, or seven principles.

Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith) are the Nguzo Saba, or Kwanzaa’s seven principles.

4. Kwanzaa has seven symbolic items, including Mkeka, a place mat that represents the holiday’s foundation, Mazao, which represents crops, and Muhindi, corn ears that represent children, nurturing, and fertility.

A Kinara (candle holder) is used to hold the Mishumaa Saba (seven candles).

The unity cup, or Kikombe Cha Umoja, is also a significant Kwanzaa symbol.

The cup is used to share libation and express gratitude to the forefathers.

On the final day of Kwanzaa, Zawadi, the seventh symbol, gifts are given.

5. The main colors of Kwanzaa are red, black, and green.

The people are represented by black, the blood of the people is represented by red, and the land is represented by green.

The color scheme matches the Pan-African theme.

