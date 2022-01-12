Kye Whyte of Dancing on Ice 2022 is who he says he is.

Kye Whyte, from Dancing on Ice 2022, who is he?

Kye Whyte, a BMX rider, is ditching his bike for a pair of skates in the New Year.

The Team GB legend has been added to the cast of Dancing On Ice, which will premiere on ITV on January 16th.

Kye, 22, was born in September 1999 and began riding BMX at the age of three.

His father Nigel was a co-founder of the famous Peckham BMX Club, so riding runs in the family.

From here, Whyte earned the moniker “Prince of Peckham” and began his journey from the streets of South London to the Tokyo Olympics.

In 2017, he joined the Great Britain Cycling Team alongside his brother Tre.

Kye, on the other hand, had a rocky start at the national level after suffering a brain bleed after a crash and spending five days in an induced coma.

In 2018, he won a silver medal at the European Championships before winning his first Supercross World Cup victory in Manchester a year later.

Whyte was a member of Team GB’s Olympic team in Toyko 2020, winning a silver medal in the BMX events as the Brits swept the competition.

In a thrilling competition, he was beaten by Dutch star Niek Kimmann, but his exploits helped to propel BMX into the mainstream as an enthralled audience watched from home.

Kye is thought to be single at the moment because there is no evidence that he is dating anyone.

On Instagram, the olympian currently has over 40 thousand followers, and it appears that he will be documenting his Dancing on Ice journey there.

Here’s where you can find his account.

Tippy Packard, a 29-year-old professional skater, will join Kye on the ice.

On CBBC’s Newsround, he announced his decision to participate in the show, telling the hosts he was “feeling good” about it.

He admitted that while he used to roller skate as a kid, that was the extent of his competitive abilities – so, like many others, he has a lot to learn about the intimate routines on the ice rink.

“I believe I am capable of winning Dancing On Ice,” he stated.

I’d like to see if I can make it to the final because, as I’ve previously stated, I’m a fierce competitor.

What’s more, I’d like to be in the final!”