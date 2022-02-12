Kye Whyte of Dancing on Ice is ‘nervous’ after slipping on the ice, but promises to go into ‘BMX mode’ to win the show.

Kye Whyte of Dancing on Ice is ‘nervous’ following his ice fall, but promises to go into ‘BMX mode’ to win the competition.

Last week, the 22-year-old BMX Olympic silver medalist made it through the skate-off after impressing judges with his moves.

After losing the skate-off to Kye last week, Rachel Stevens was sent home.

After narrowly avoiding a fall on last Sunday’s show, the sports hero, dubbed the Prince of Peckham, is now determined to do everything in his power to avoid being in the skate-off this week.

“Being in the bottom two was a wake-up call,” a source told the Sun.

“After that slip, Kye was nervous for the first time.”

For this weekend, he’s gone full-on BMX mode, so expect to see more of the Olympic gold medalist.

“He is determined to succeed and is putting in the necessary effort.”

“He gave Tippy’s parents, who had flown in from the United States, his tickets last weekend.”

“They were desperate to see their daughter perform, so Kye gave them his ticket allocation,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Kye has returned to filming after being forced to withdraw due to a knee injury, according to the Sun.

After suffering a serious injury during rehearsals, he was ruled out of the live show two weeks ago.

“Kye’s back on the ice again,” a source told The Sun.

“He, too, is back on his bike.”

“They don’t want to waste a minute because he was so excited to get back in rehearsals today.”