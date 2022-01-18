Kyle and Amanda of Summer House Talk About Their Season 6 Wedding, Southern Charm Drama, and More

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula of Summer House spoke with E! News about the Bravo series’ upcoming sixth season, which premieres tonight.

Hear about the upcoming dramas, romances, and other events!

Season six of Summer House is a must-see for Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, in particular.

The longtime couple will say “I do” for real this time, as opposed to the “fake wedding” they staged last season, and while Kyle admitted that they “should have been checking things off the wedding planning to-do list instead of going up to the Hamptons every weekend,” they’re still excited to relive their special day.

“I’m most excited about reliving all of those emotions from that day, and getting to see it from a different perspective because I only saw what I saw with my own eyes,” Amanda said during the exclusive interview.

“Apart from the proposal, this is the best memory we’ll have.”

Regrettably, they will have to “relive some bumps in the road” first.

Kyle’s confession that he cheated on Amanda in season four has left the couple reeling, as teased in the season six trailer.

In the first episode, there is a particularly moving scene.

Amanda throws all of Kyle’s belongings outside because she can’t reach him while he’s out drinking and she’s afraid he’ll cheat again.

“Obviously, I’ve had a few outbursts over the years, and I don’t like to watch them because I’m not proud of how I acted, how I handled the situation, or how upset I became, and I’m embarrassed by it,” Amanda said.

“So it’s not something I like to sit there and watch and say, ‘You go girl!’ I’m like, ‘Ohhhh, it’s a little cringy.'”

At the same time, it’s moments like these that make the show feel so real.

“We try to forget about the cameras and just show and share everything,” Kyle told E! News.

“I think, at the end of the day, we’re just a normal couple,” she says, “but when you factor in various stresses in life—wedding planning, working together, the pandemic, drinking—it just started to mushroom.”

In the end, the positive outweighs the negative.

