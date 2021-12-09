Kyle and Amanda Tease New Season of ‘Summer House’ – ‘It Got Back to the Roots of the Show’

Kyle and Amanda Tease a New Season of ‘Summer House’ in a New Trailer – ‘It Got Back to the Roots of the Show’

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s wedding almost didn’t happen, according to the Summer House Season 6 trailer.

Cooke and Batula recently spoke about the upcoming season, which will feature a few new cast members and a new dynamic, which Cooke claims will return the show to its original roots of good friends having a good time.

Friendships formed during Winter House were teased in the Summer House trailer.

Andrea Denver has joined the Summer House cast as a member of the WinterHouse cast.

In addition, Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Austen Kroll appear to have a prominent role on the show.

The summer, Batula and Cooke agreed, was a time when true friendships came full circle.

On the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Batula said, “We went through the summer with a house full of friends and it was, you know, one of the best summers.”

“We had a great time together, and we all just love being in each other’s company.”

And we got along swimmingly,” she added.

“Yeah, it went back to the show’s roots.”

Cooke continued, “Like actual friends spending a summer together and having fun.”

On Winter House, Cooke and Batulta talked about working with Kroll and Conover.

She said of Conover and Kroll, “I mean, I grew up watching Bravo, so I’ve known them through a screen.”

“Kyle had a stronger bond with the lads.

When they arrived in the city, they wanted to meet up with people they knew.

But spending two weeks with them revealed a whole new side of them.

They’re hilarious.

They’re just two regular guys trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Cooke said of his Southern Charm pals, “It’s funny because I think because we’ve gone through this relatable TV experience.”

“You know, when people come to New York for various reasons, it’s always fun; we always get together.”

But, you know, you’re out, you’re at a bar, and you’re talking over loud music.

It was therefore refreshing to have some downtime.

Winter House, believe it or not, was where these friendships were able to blossom.

That was fun.”

“It’s also kind of amusing to have a friendship with someone who…

