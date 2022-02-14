Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula of ‘Summer House’ Address ‘Red Flag’ Concerns About Their Relationship (Exclusive)

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula of ‘Summer House’ Address ‘Red Flag’ Relationship Concerns (Exclusive)

Summer should be fun, and watching Summer House should be fun as well — and it is for millions of viewers.

Reliving the months leading up to Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s wedding last September isn’t so much fun for them.

“It’s been difficult,” Amanda admits to ET, zooming in alongside Kyle from their shared New York City apartment.

“It wasn’t the best time for us as a couple.”

I didn’t even watch the first episode.”

After Kyle chose to stay out partying instead of returning to the shared house with their friends on the group’s first night in the Hamptons, the season 6 premiere ended with Amanda and Kyle at odds.

Amanda tried to contact Kyle several times but received no response to her texts or phone calls.

She became so enraged that she threw his clothing on the porch and threw his toiletries in their bathroom.

Kyle returned home in the middle of the night, under the influence (and confused), causing a domino effect of tension over the long weekend.

“I kind of forgot how busy I was last summer — personally, professionally, with the show, with our wedding — because there was so much going on.”

“I was like, ‘Man, I kind of forgot just how bad our summer started,” Kyle reflects after watching it.

“It’s worse than reliving it because you watch it back and everyone shares their thoughts and opinions.”

It’s quite a bit.”

Amanda is quick to point out that the first weekend of filming season 6 was stretched out over three long episodes, magnifying a fight that was over and done in a matter of days — the resolution of which largely played out off camera, in pre-marital counseling.

“I just think it’s healthy to do that, whether we were fighting or not,” Amanda explains, noting that she told Kyle she wasn’t interested in discussing her concerns while at the shared house because she had an upcoming therapy appointment.

“I felt like this was a big enough conversation for our therapist to moderate and help us communicate with one another.”

