Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s Relationship Timeline on Summer House: From Reality Costars to Husband and Wife and Beyond

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s Summer House Relationship Timeline: From Reality Shows to Husband and Wife and Beyond

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s relationship has been tested by reality TV drama, cheating scandals, and wedding delays, but they’re still going strong.

Since the first season of the Bravo series, which aired in January 2017, the Summer House stars’ romance has been on display.

Cooke was the first to sign on for the reality show, having met Batula in the summer of 2015.

However, the New Jersey native was featured in several season 1 episodes after inviting his love to spend time with him at his Hamptons house in July 2016.

For the second season of the TV show, she has officially joined him.

“We have watched every episode together, the good ones and the bad ones,” Loverboy wrote on Instagram in March 2019, reflecting on the first time Batula filmed with him.

“It’s not easy reliving the difficult and challenging parts of our relationship every year, every episode, 8 months later, but here we are.”

I’m happily married and about to watch the third season premiere.

Thank you so much for all of your love and support!”

Batula gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with Cooke a year ago, including why they get along so well.

“When it comes to the guys I date, I’m very picky.

I can count on one hand how many long-term relationships I’ve had, and I’ve only told three of them that I love them because I don’t want to give a piece of my heart to just anyone,” she wrote on Instagram in April 2018.

When they first met, the Loverboy creative director said she let Cooke in because she “trusted” him and saw “how big and kind” his heart was.

“I admired you because I saw how you were the life of the party and how many of [your]friends… only had good things to say about you.”

I liked dating you because of the strange things we’d get up to as essentially complete strangers, our unintentional blackout date nights, and, at times, your drunken shenanigans that made me laugh and provided endless entertainment,” she continued.

“I chose you because you chose me, and the only place I’ll ever run is straight into your arms (dedicated to trying).”

