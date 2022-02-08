Kyle Mullen, a former Yale football player, died at the age of 24 following Navy’s “Hell Week.”

Kyle Mullen, a former Yale football player, died at the age of 24 after participating in the Navy’s “Hell Week.”

Kyle Mullen, a 24-year-old former Yale football player and US Navy SEAL candidate, died on Feb.

After completing Hell Week successfully, it was 4 hours later.

Details on his death are provided below.

After successfully completing Hell Week, “the first phase of the Navy SEAL assessment and selection pathway,” US Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen died and another candidate was hospitalized in California, the Navy recently confirmed.

According to a press release, both US Navy SEAL candidates, who were assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command, were taken to the hospital “several hours” after completing Hell Week with their Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUDS) class on Friday, Feb.

According to NBC News, during Hell Week, SEAL candidates go through a series of high-intensity training exercises while getting little sleep.

“The Sailors were not actively training when they reported symptoms and were transported to receive emergency care,” the press release continued.

According to the press release, one candidate was taken to Naval Medical Center San Diego and is in stable condition.

The other, Mullen of Manalapan, New Jersey, was taken to Coronado Hospital in Coronado, Calif., where he was pronounced dead at 5:42 p.m. that same day, according to a release.

He had been 24 years old for quite some time.

“An investigation is underway,” the release continued, “because the cause of his death is currently unknown.”

Rear Admiral HW Howard III, commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command, expressed his condolences to Mullen’s family after learning of his death.

In a press release, he said, “We extend our deepest condolences to Seaman Mullen’s family for their loss.”

“The Mullen family and Kyle’s BUDS classmates have our full support.”

Mullen was an athlete in addition to being a US Navy SEAL candidate.

According to his bio, he previously played football for Monmouth University and Yale University, where he was named team captain in 2018 and was named to the Second Team All-Ivy League as a junior.

He was a six-time letter winner in football and basketball at Manalapan High School, according to one of his Monmouth bios.

He was also named MVP of his football team.

“We are all saddened by Kyle Mullen’s untimely passing,” Monmouth Head Coach Kevin Callahan said on the team’s Facebook page.

