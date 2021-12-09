Kyle Richards’ Exact Sweater Tank is available at Nordstrom, or a (dollar)16 version is available on Amazon.

Kyle Richards’ Exact Sweater Tank is available at Nordstrom, as well as a (dollar)16 version on Amazon.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

Do you ever see a look and can’t get it out of your head? “Wow, that’s so cute and chic,” you think, and then you think about it again.

The next day, you’re still thinking about it.

You begin daydreaming about it in the middle of the day (oops).

When you open your closet, you imagine yourself wearing it.

It becomes clear at some point that you require it!

However, finding exact replicas or even look-alikes is not always easy.

But every now and then, you get lucky and find both.

Kyle Richards wore a standout outfit to Amazon’s Holiday Hosting Soiree in November (which she co-hosted with Kathy Hilton), and we had to learn more about her tank top.

We were lucky enough to find it at Nordstrom — as well as a very similar, more affordable piece on Amazon!

At Nordstrom, you can get the ALC Victoria Sweater Tank for (dollar)225! If the ALC Victoria Sweater Tank is out of stock, you can find more sweater tanks here!

Alternatively,

Please note that prices are correct as of December 9, 2021, but are subject to change.

The ALC tank is made of fine knit and features a square neckline in the front and back.

It’s form-fitting and flattering, and it’s a great upgrade from your standard tank.

Sizes are running low, but the black Richards wore, as well as a pink called Lychee, are still available at Nordstrom!

If (dollar)225 is too much for you, this SheIn tank will suffice.

It was already reasonably priced, but it’s now 20% off! Get it in black with the same square neckline effect.

The material is stretchy and easy to care for, as it can be washed in the machine and tumble dried.

Don’t forget to look at the other colors!

This is the type of tank that, as you can see, goes with everything from a satin blazer to.

