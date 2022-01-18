Kyle Richards’ Go-To Mascara will give you voluminous lashes for only (dollar)8.

Only (dollar)8 to get Kyle Richards’ voluminous lashes with her go-to mascara.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Not all mascaras are the same.

Some mascaras leave clumpy lashes, while others transfer easily and cause fallout.

We don’t want to end up with dark circles under our eyes like a raccoon! Each formula takes a different approach to color, volume, length, and longevity.

There’s “better-than-sex” mascara, waterproof mascara, and even “sky-high” mascara.

And don’t forget that most tubes need to be replaced every few months — if only we could find a low-cost mascara that can do everything!

Kyle Richards is no stranger to the finer things in life.

However, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star combines high-end style with budget-friendly essentials, appearing on Amazon Live on a regular basis to recommend items that won’t break the bank.

We were curious to learn Richards’ beauty secrets, especially what kind of mascara she uses, because she always looks flawless.

According to Bravo, the Halloween Kills actress uses a drugstore brand on her lashes, which you can get for only (dollar)8 on Amazon.

At Amazon, you can get the Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara for only (dollar)8 (originally (dollar)9)! Prices are correct as of January 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara is a long-lasting mascara that doesn’t clump, smudge, flake, or fade.

This popular product contains lash tint technology, which darkens natural eyelashes for up to two weeks after application.

When you have this dramatic mascara, you won’t need a lash tint treatment because the curvy side of the Revlon brush adds extreme volume and the flat side fans out lashes.

This top-rated mascara comes in washable and waterproof versions and lasts up to 24 hours.

Wearable throughout the day.

At Amazon, you can get the Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara for only (dollar)8 (originally (dollar)9)! Prices are correct as of January 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

According to several reviews, this Revlon mascara gives the appearance of false lashes.

“My lashes look amazing,” one shopper said, “as if I were wearing extensions.”

“I love the ability to make my lashes look long and,” another customer exclaimed.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Get Kyle Richards’ Voluminous Lashes With Her Go-To Mascara — Only (dollar)8