Kyle Richards Isn’t the Only ‘RHOBH’ Star Who Is Angry About Kathy Hilton’s Season 12 Return

Kyle Richards Isn’t the Only ‘RHOBH’ Star Enraged by Kathy Hilton’s Season 12 Return

HIGHLIGHTS OF ARTICLE

Kyle Richards has been a part of the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the beginning.

However, it wasn’t until season 11 that her sister, Kathy Hilton, agreed to appear on the show as a “friend.”

Kathy has officially signed on for season 12 after reportedly holding out for more money.

Kathy’s negotiations, on the other hand, appear to have enraged Kyle as well as the rest of the RHOBH cast.

Kathy demanded a pay raise before agreeing to return for season 12 of RHOBH, according to TMZ in December.

She reportedly “refused to film scenes” for the upcoming season unless she was given a raise.

The mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton received the higher pay rate she desired after several weeks of negotiations.

Kathy, on the other hand, missed out on several cast events that were shot early on as a result of her refusal.

Instead of being a full-time cast member, Kathy will return as a “friend” of the show.

Bravo hasn’t said how much she’ll be paid for her limited role.

Kathy is said to have demanded more than (dollar)1 million for only appearing in a few episodes.

According to All About the Real Housewives, “Kathy’s done her homework.”

“Kandi Burruss of Atlanta and Bethenny Frankel of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel of New York City made way over (dollar)1 million

This is a lot of money for a part-time actor.

Especially since RHOBH’s Erika Jayne was paid (dollar)600,000 last season and her divorce was the season’s main storyline.

Kathy’s salary increase for season 12 has the RHOBH cast “furious,” according to Life and Style.

Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, according to a source, aren’t happy with Kathy’s “shrewd contract negotiations.”

“All of the jealousy stems from the fact that Kathy is still considered a ‘friend’ of the Housewives.

She isn’t a regular.

According to Reality Blurb, a source told the outlet, “Not yet.”

Kyle Richards’ shrewd move with her husband Mauricio Umansky was the first’setback’ in her relationship with Kathy Hilton on ‘RHOBH.’

“In the 90210, it sparked a major salary snooping investigation.”

Every other cast member is curious about Kathy’s earnings this season, and if they learn that it’s higher than their own,…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.