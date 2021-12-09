Kyle Richards of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills discusses how her daughter Farrah’s wedding will differ from Paris Hilton’s.

Kyle Richards of RHOBH discusses how her daughter Farrah’s wedding will differ from Paris Hilton’s.

Kyle Richards has been through it all.

After attending her niece Paris Hilton’s lavish three-day wedding to Carter Reum in November, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star returned to the set of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kyle isn’t planning on partying like this again anytime soon.

“I’m still exhausted,” Kyle joked on E! News’ Daily Pop in December.

“We had a great time.”

‘I don’t want to upset anyone, but we’re currently filming Season 12 of Beverly Hills, and I don’t think I’ll be able to do all three nights,’ I originally said.

We had a fantastic time.”

Kyle, on the other hand, does not anticipate Farrah Brittany, Kyle’s oldest daughter, following in her footsteps.

Farrah made her engagement to fiancé Alex Manos public in November.

28 kept the news under wraps during Paris’ big day, and is expected to have a similarly low-key wedding.

“It won’t be a three-day event,” Kyle clarified.

“As the mother of four daughters, I’ve always fantasized about my girls’ weddings.

I’m looking forward to being the mother of the bride, but it’s her big day.”

And Kyle is hoping for grandkids soon, especially since Farrah does not want a “long engagement,” which Kyle describes as “exciting” for the family.

“When Paris was born, my mother was only 40 years old.

I was 11 years old at the time.

“Do you realize what a young grandmother I am?” she’d ask, Kyle reflected.

“My husband [Mauricio Umansky] and I want to be young, fun grandparents,” she says.

“I’m already planning a shower for myself,” Kyle joked.

“I already have the car seat in the backseat.”

Meanwhile, Kyle is focusing on spending time with her close family during the holidays.

“My Christmas decorations and Hanukkah tree will be up before Thanksgiving,” Kyle said.

“I guess I thrive on a lot of chaos.”

I have four children, five dogs, and a husband who is also a lot of work.

I work at a number of different places.

I enjoy working on a variety of projects.”

Kyle’s loved ones can see the parallels between her and her competitive alter-ego in Peacock’s original film The Housewives of the North…

