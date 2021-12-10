Kyle Richards rewrote the script for ‘Housewives of North Pole’ so she wouldn’t kiss anyone on the lips (exclusive)

Kyle Richards has relocated to the North Pole from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the new holiday film Housewives of the North Pole, the reality star and actress stars alongside Betsy Brandt.

Richards revealed that she changed the script so that she wouldn’t have to kiss anyone other than her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in the all-out home decorating war between best friends.

Richards admitted to ET’s Lauren Zima, “I’ve never kissed anybody else since I met my husband,” and revealed that the written kiss between her and her on-screen husband, Carlos Ponce, was edited.

“In the movie, it went from the lips to the cheek.”

“Well, you were supposed to kiss on the lips and you were like, ‘I can’t do this! I can’t do this,'” Brandt explained, adding, “Yeah, I’m kind of shy like that.”

I mean, I’ve been married for [what seems like]forever!”

“Fine, I’ll kiss Carlos Ponce,” Brandt joked.

Trish and Diana, played by Richards and Brandt, are “Christmas Queens” friends.

When an argument breaks out, the dynamic duo splits. They’ve won the Best Holiday House Decorating Competition for nine years in a row and are planning a tenth.

The feud between the two friends and their families engulfs the entire town of North Pole, drawing the attention of a writer who hopes to turn the story into an expose titled “The Housewives of the North Pole.” Kyle Selig, Jearnest Corchado, Alec Mapa, and Damon Dayoub also star in the film.

Brandt said of their characters, “They’re great together as well.”

“Everyone has a stumbling block.”

Every year during the holidays, we can lose sight of what’s important.

It’s really about family, friends, love, and forgiveness, and it’s also funny,” says the author.

“I laughed, I cried,” Richards said of her reaction to the film.

It’s simply beautiful.”

Richards throws a frappuccino at Brandt, so there has to be some drama among the lightheartedness.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’ve never thrown a frappuccino in anyone’s face except Betsy’s,” Richards said. “Our friend Kyle is very good with the frappuccino to the face move, first time,” Brandt added.

Now that she’s “comfortable” with the move, the RHOBH star joked that her reality co-stars “better watch out.”

The premiere of The Housewives of the North Pole is set for December.

Peacock has a rating of 9 out of 10.

